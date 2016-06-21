There's already more than one GoFundMe page asking for LeBron James statue money

Some LeBron James fans want a more permanent tribute to the King after Sunday's Game 7 win in the NBA Finals.

The win ended Cleveland's 52-year major sports championship drought, and a parade for the team will take place downtown on Wednesday.

On top of the parade, some fans who want to commemorate James in particular in the form of a statue. A couple of GoFundMe pages have already been started with that goal in mind (one asks for $10 million for a statue in Cleveland, and another asks for $2 million for a statue in Akron, James' hometown).

Fans that spoke with Cleveland 19 News last week said they weren't exactly sure where they'd put it. But most of them added they'd like to see that statue portray one of James' signature chalk tosses.

