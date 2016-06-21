Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Thank You Cavs!

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, celebrates with teammates after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 19, 2016. The Cavaliers won 93-89. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Where do you begin after a city that has been ridiculed for decades flips the script and makes the rest of the sports world “Believers”? Well, for starters, you give thanks.

Thank you LeBron, our MVP of all time! - for delivering on your promise. Thank you Kyrie - for outplaying that other point guard. Thank you Coach Lue - your game plan brought the biggest upset since David took down Goliath. Thank you General Manager David Griffin - your deft moves put together a championship team. Thank you Dan Gilbert - you’ve shown Cleveland how to go “All In”…and thanks for paying the bills.

Thank you Cavs for making “Believers” out of all of us by ending 52 years of championship drought...and making history.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.