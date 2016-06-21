Barbershop gives customers special haircuts honoring the Cavs

Ever since Sunday night Cleveland has been buzzing with excitement after the Cavs won the NBA Championship.

At Urban Kutz Barbershop they're taking the buzz quite literally by giving customers special Cavs haircuts.

"Since the playoffs started I've done 60," said Urban Kutz Barbershop manager Joshua Pfeil.

Pfeil came up with the idea. The designs give fans fresh and fun haircuts that honor the newly crowned champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"It's an unreal feeling," said Pfeil.

Customers pick the design. "Basically bring a picture of anything you want," Pfeil said. He can even add color to cuts.

Like the Cavs, Pfeil recently brought home a trophy. He won this year's "Total Look Barber Competition."

"We are so proud of Josh and the work he's done here and we're so proud of the city. We are a hardworking city and have a never say die attitude," said Urban Kutz Barbershop owner Waverly Willis.

If you'd like to get a haircut honoring LeBron and the Cavs, Pfeil recommends making an appointment.

Cuts start at $25, depending on the amount of detail. Pfeil said each haircut takes about a half hour or longer.

Urban Kutz Barbershop has two locations, one on Detroit Avenue and one on Pearl Road. Both locations are open seven days a week.

