CLEpets sells Cavs gear for your furry friends

Cleveland Cavaliers championship gear has been flying off the shelves, so it's no surprise pet lovers are buying Cleveland clothing for their dogs and cats too.

“If you’re a Cavs fan you can’t pass this stuff up,” said CLEpets shopper Susan Savage.

Savage spotted the Cavs jerseys through the store window at CLEpets. She stopped in the store right away, picking up a jersey for her daughter’s dog.

“We literally just walked in and I saw the Cavs jersey and I just have to have it,” she said.

On top of jerseys, CLEpets stocks Cavs dog pillows, bandanas, toys, and much more. If the store doesn’t have what you’re looking for, they’ll order it.

All items CLEpets sells are made in Ohio. Store co-owner Susan Henschel couldn’t be more proud of her city for bringing home a championship.

“I think the spirit is all about Cleveland and we’ve been the underdog for so many years and now we are the champions,” said Henschel.

If you’d like to buy a jersey for your pet, they cost about $25 and come in multiple sizes.

Henschel said the store is also known for its nutritional pet food, which can be delivered right to your home.

CLEpets is located on 5th St. Arcades.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.