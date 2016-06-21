Playhouse Square reschedules Wednesday performances because of Cavs parade

The show must not go on. Playhouse Square announced today it is rescheduling two performances in Cleveland's theater district because of the Cavs parade Wednesday. (Get parade information here.)

The Phantom of the Opera has been rescheduled for Monday, June 27 at 8 p.m. in the State Theater. The theater encouraged ticketholders to wear wine and gold during the rescheduled performance.

Wednesday's performance of Steel Magnolias may be exchanged by calling 216-664-6050 or by bringing the original tickets to the ticket office at 1519 Euclid Ave. beginning June 23 at 9 a.m. (Steel Magnolias runs through Aug. 21.)

