Sherwin-Williams extends life of LeBron James banner

Sherwin-Williams heard you, Cleveland. The LeBron James banner, which was previously scheduled to come down after the parade Wednesday, will now remain up until July 4.

Thousands of people signed an online petition asking Sherwin-Williams to keep up the banner. The company is still tearing down the King for the RNC, but he'll be back.

The "This Land is Our Land" banner will appear for 90 days, spotlighting the company's 150 anniversary and "extending a warm welcome to summer visitors," according to an email from Sherwin-Williams.

The James banner will return in the fall, according to the company.

Are you happy with this compromise?

