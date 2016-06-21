Portable bathrooms will be provided for parade, city officials say

Officials with the city of Cleveland say portable bathrooms will be provided for Wednesday's championship parade.

It's unclear where the temporary toilets will be.

The parade (commemorating the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers) will begin near The Q at 11 a.m. The majority of the route runs along East 9th in downtown Cleveland.

No "camping structures" (tents, canopies, etc.) are allowed downtown, officials say. But those who plan to see the parade should plan on getting there, well, very, very early.

