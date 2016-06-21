Some Cleveland businesses opting to close for parade

Offices and businesses all over Cleveland are shutting down because of Wednesday’s championship parade and rally.

On Sunday, the Cavaliers won the NBA title, ending the city's 52-year major sports championship drought.

Bill Perrien, vice president of the IX Center, said an executive decision was made to give everyone the day off on Wednesday. Employees admitted to Cleveland 19 News they wouldn't be very productive anyway. They said they wanted to be involved in any way possible because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Representatives with Recess Creative's downtown office said they were already worried about parking for their staff, and when important meetings were canceled by clients who wanted in on the festivities, the decision to close up shop was unanimous.

Restaurants, however, are split on the matter. Some are opening early or extending hours to take advantage of the crowd, while others are closing for the event and opening later on.

