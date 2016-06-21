This Cavs fan flew back from Australia for Wednesday's parade

Cavs fans from across the country are flying to Cleveland to get a look at Wednesday's championship parade.

The Cavaliers put an end to the city's 52-year major sports championship drought on Sunday with a win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Flights arriving from Las Vegas and Fort Myers to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Tuesday were loaded with Ohio natives.

Perhaps the longest flight back was taken by Jack Martin. His family spent 20 hours flying back from Australia when the Cavs made the Finals, hoping they'd win.

"It just clicked," he said. "It was meant to be and we came home."

Many fans that spoke with Cleveland 19 News said they planned to attend the Indians game after the parade.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.