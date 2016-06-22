RTA station parking lots were full early prior to Cavs parade

RTA increased its service for Wednesday in preparation for the Cleveland Cavaliers' championship parade.

Partygoers were encouraged to use publication transportation to get to the event so they could avoid congestion.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, hours before the 11 a.m. parade, lines were already long. As of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning all parking lots are full at RTA stations.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.