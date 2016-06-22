LIVE BLOG: A look at the Cavs players on the parade route - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LIVE BLOG: A look at the Cavs players on the parade route

J.R. Smith on the Cavs parade route (Source: @teamswish on Instagram) J.R. Smith on the Cavs parade route (Source: @teamswish on Instagram)
The city of Cleveland is electric and excited for the Cavs Championship parade. Spectators began arriving hours before the parade. 

9:46 a.m. - How long did it take you to get downtown for the parade? 

8:21 a.m. - Motorcycle officer hit at E. 9th and Vincent, officer is OK

8:09 a.m. - Police started moving fans away from E. 6th between Lakeside and St. Clair 

7:44 a.m. - I-90 ramp to East 9th closed off 

5:30 a.m. - Line out the door at Puritas RTA station 

4:30 a.m. - The entrance to Mall B packed 

3:30 a.m. - Fans began arriving to get a good spot for the parade

10 p.m. - Fans began camping out along the parade route after the Indians game 

