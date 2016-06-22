LIVE BLOG: A look at the Cavs players on the parade route

J.R. Smith on the Cavs parade route (Source: @teamswish on Instagram)

The city of Cleveland is electric and excited for the Cavs Championship parade. Spectators began arriving hours before the parade.

Parade Coverage | Mobile users watch live here

A photo posted by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Jun 22, 2016 at 10:20am PDT

A photo posted by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Jun 22, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

LeBron James brings a championship parade with the @cavs to Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/PeytHHcgaF — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2016

A video posted by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Jun 22, 2016 at 9:40am PDT

A photo posted by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Jun 22, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

A photo posted by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Jun 22, 2016 at 8:57am PDT

A photo posted by matthewdelly (@matthewdelly) on Jun 22, 2016 at 8:54am PDT

A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jun 22, 2016 at 9:41am PDT

9:46 a.m. - How long did it take you to get downtown for the parade?

8:21 a.m. - Motorcycle officer hit at E. 9th and Vincent, officer is OK

8:09 a.m. - Police started moving fans away from E. 6th between Lakeside and St. Clair

7:44 a.m. - I-90 ramp to East 9th closed off

5:30 a.m. - Line out the door at Puritas RTA station

4:30 a.m. - The entrance to Mall B packed

3:30 a.m. - Fans began arriving to get a good spot for the parade

10 p.m. - Fans began camping out along the parade route after the Indians game

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.