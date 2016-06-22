Motorcycle cop hit in middle of Cavs parade route

A motorcycle officer was involved in a crash on East Ninth Street in downtown Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the middle of the parade route near Vincent Street.

The officer was struck by another vehicle, but was not seriously injured.

About 1 million people are expected downtown for today's parade.

