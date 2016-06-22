LIVE | Blimp flies above Cleveland for Cavs parade, rally - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LIVE | Blimp flies above Cleveland for Cavs parade, rally

(Source: Goodyear Blimp) (Source: Goodyear Blimp)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cavs parade rolls down Cleveland streets. The parade will conclude with a rally along Malls B and C. 

BLIMP | Mobile users watch live here

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly