All missing children accounted for

Cleveland police said that there were 45 missing children found along the parade route throughout the day.

They were all taken to the Justice Center and have since been reunited their families.

The kids all remained calmed during the incidents. Police helped the kids stay calm.

Police said most were reunited quickly.

There have also been reports of people collapsing along the parade route.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.