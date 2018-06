A king has to defend his kingdom, after all. LeBron James confirmed today just before the Cavs parade stepped off that he will be returning with the Cleveland Cavaliers next season.

James is expected to opt out of his two-year contract for $24 million. Free agency opens July 1.

When asked by @USATODAYsports if he was returning to Cavs next season, LeBron James smiled, nodded yes. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 22, 2016

Also, when asked he planned to play for U.S. at Rio Olympics, LeBron James said, "I don't think so." — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 22, 2016

