City flooded with calls regarding heat exhaustion, missing children

The city’s Division of Emergency Medical Services has received a surge of medical calls during the Cleveland Cavaliers championship parade and officials are having a hard time getting to victims.

Officials have made runs for people passed out from the heat, diabetic emergencies, seizures and other heat conditions. They have attempted to set up a triage area near the Convention Center.

Kids lost during the parade are being taken to the Justice Center at 1200 Ontario St. There have been multiple reports throughout the morning, however, of missing children being quickly reunited with their parents.

Just before 1 p.m., a call for additional bike officers around players was made.

Officials are urging fans to stay off the parade route and encouraging them to stay hydrated. At least one hydrant has been opened up in a controlled manner near the Convention Center for drinking purposes.

Signs of dehydration:

- Dry lips, tongue

- Increased thirst

- Headache

- Weakness

- Dizziness

- Nausea

- Cramps

- Dark urine#cavsparade — Cleveland Clinic (@ClevelandClinic) June 22, 2016

