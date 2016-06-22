Cavs parade: What to know to get out of Cleveland (live traffic map)

There are 1.3 million people in downtown Cleveland for the NBA Finals Championship parade for the Cavaliers. Eventually, more than a million people will need to leave the city today. (Good luck!)

Here's a running list of information that will continue to get updated on how to get out of the city:

No vehicular traffic is allowed at Public Square

Scroll down past the map for a full list of street closures

Five-vehicle accident at I-271 south at Rockside Road. Area expected to be blocked for hours. Lifeflight on the scene.

A 13-year-old girl was shot after the rally. Get updates here.

Tower City is open again and buses and trains are running.

(If the live traffic map isn't appearing, click on the ellipsis and select all three live traffic options.)

The following STREET CLOSURE will be in place for the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Parade & Rally on Tuesday, June 21, 2016. This restriction will be in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2016.

St. Clair Avenue between East Mall Drive and West Mall Drive

The following STREET CLOSURES will be in place for the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Parade & Rally on Wednesday, June 22, 2016. These closures will be in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2016.

Huron Road at West 2nd Street

Huron Road at West Superior Avenue (local access only).

Ontario Street at Prospect Avenue, southbound.

Huron Road at Prospect Avenue

Lorain-Carnegie Bridge at West 20th Street

Orange Avenue at East 14th Street

Sumner Court at East 14th Street

Erie Court at East 14th Street

East 3rd Street between Superior and Rockwell

Rockwell from East 6th Street to Public Square

Prospect Avenue at East 14th Street

Prospect Avenue at Huron Road east of East 9th Street, westbound

Euclid Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound

Euclid Avenue at East 6th Street, eastbound

Chester Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound

Walnut Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound

Vincent Avenue at East 6, eastbound

Superior Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound

St. Clair at East 12 Street, westbound

Lakeside Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound

Lakeside Avenue at Ontario Street, eastbound

St. Clair Avenue at Ontario Street, eastbound

Superior Avenue at West 3rd Street (local access only)

Superior Avenue at East 6th Street, eastbound

Commercial Hill at Canal (local access only)

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.