3 injured in bus shelter collapse

Three people were injured when a bus shelter collapsed during the Cleveland Cavaliers championship parade Wednesday, authorities said.

It happened around 3 p.m. at East 9th Street and Lakeside. A witness told Cleveland 19 News the people fell back through the top of the structure. She said many people began screaming, and Cavalier Kyrie Irving, nearby in the parade, saw it unfold.

The victims are a man, a woman, and a boy. One was treated at the scene, and two others were transported from the area with minor injuries.

