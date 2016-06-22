Did Richard Jefferson just come out of retirement after 3 days?

Richard Jefferson said at Wednesday's championship rally that he plans to play one more year in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Finals on Sunday. The win ended Cleveland's 52-year major sports championship drought.

After the game, Jefferson told reporters he planned to retire. But later in the week, he told The Dan Patrick Show it wasn't set in stone.

At Wednesday's parade and rally, the crowd in Cleveland chanted, "One more year, one more year," to Jefferson. He responded by saying that if the fans wanted him to play one more year, then he'd play one more year.

LeBron James also plans to return with the Cavs next season, according to reports.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.