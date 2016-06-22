Bay Village police giving update on 1989 Amy Mihaljevic murder

Bay Village police will release new information on the 26 year old murder of Bay Middle School student Amy Mihaljevic on Thursday.

The case has haunted the west side suburb since she disappeared walking from school. Police believe she was tricked into meeting a man at the nearby Bay Square Shopping Center to help select a gift for her mother, who had gotten a promotion. She was never seen alive again. Her body was found months later in a rural Ashland County field.

In 2014, Bay Police enlisted retired FBI agent Phil Torsni to focus exclusively on the Mihaljevic case. He solved several major cases for the FBI. It is expected that information that has been generated since he joined the case in 2014 will be presented in the hope that someone in the public can add information that might lead to an arrest.

Follow @PaulOrlousky on Twitter and check cleveland19.com for updates.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.