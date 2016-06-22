Teen arrested on weapons charge after Cavs parade shooting

Cleveland police have arrested a 15-year-old on a weapons charge after a shooting that happened near Tower City after the Cavs championship rally. He has not been charged in the shooting. After officers chased the youth, police said they found a handgun.

A 13-year-old girl was shot in both of her thighs. Police said a man carried the teenage girl to officers, who called EMS. Officers applied tourniquets to both legs before she was transported to MetroHealth.

The shooting happened outside -- not inside the casino or Tower City, which were incorrect shooting locations quickly spread on social media.

The victim's friends told officers they were walking in a group when they heard shots fired and realized their friend had been shot. They did not see the shooter, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the June 22 incident.

