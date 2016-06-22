The funniest Tweet about the Cavs parade is about the Browns

During the Cavs parade today there was an estimated 1.3 million people in Cleveland. Millions of tweets were sent out with the hashtag #CavsParade. But the one that is by far the funniest was about the Browns, who have had 24 starting quarterbacks since the team returned in 1999.

Impressive turnout as former Browns quarterbacks gather in downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/0vQPWbPcqb — Souf Oaklin fo' Life (@Souf_Oaklin) June 22, 2016