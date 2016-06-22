Akron offering free bus service Thursday for LeBron James celebr - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron offering free bus service Thursday for LeBron James celebration

If you can get a seat on the bus before Akron's Cavs party, line service routes from the Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority are free after 5 p.m. Thursday. 

The city of Akron in collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation will host a celebration for James on June 23 at Lock 3 at 7 p.m. 

