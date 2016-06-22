Lorain man's remains found 13 years after he went missing

In 2002, Clarence Thomas, of Lorain, went missing. His body was found this week.

His relatives reporting him missing in early 2003 after he disappeared in October 2002. His family told officers he was involved with drugs and had troubles in his life.

The last person known to have contact with Thomas was Michael York of Mount Olive, West Virginia.

In the past few months, authorities discovered York had been incarcerated in West Virginia, serving multiple life sentences for murders he committed in that state.

After a thorough investigation and search led to the discovery of Thomas' remains in rural Lorain County this year, authorities said they planned to file charges against York in Thomas' murder. Thomas' remains were turned over to the Lorain County coroner, and details surrounding the cause of death will be released at a later date.

