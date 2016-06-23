City crews work through the night to clean up following championship parade

There is a big clean-up ahead for city after parade, rally. (Source: WOIO)

From water bottles to confetti and other types of trash, by the end of the day Wednesday streets throughout downtown Cleveland were a mess.

Thankfully the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and the city had tons of hands on deck, transforming trash-covered streets and mall lots back to normal in less than 24 hours.

From 9th Street to Perk Park to Lakeside and the Mall, there was a lot of trash and confetti to whisk away.

More than five dozen ambassadors with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance spent all night cleaning up the streets.

Filling up bins with trash, workers turned the post-parade mess back into clear sidewalks and garbage-free roads.

"We put 200 temporary trash cans out, but we needed 1,000. We've never experienced 1.3 million people, but I'm glad we did. It's a once in a generation type of experience, so we're glad to be cleaning up,” said Downtown Cleveland Alliance President & CEO Joseph Marinucci.

Aside from leaving behind trash, crowds trampled some plants Wednesday while trying to get a better look at the parade.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance said if you would like to volunteer to clean up or donate, you’re more than welcome to lend a helping hand. If you’re interested, call the City of Cleveland or the Downtown Cleveland Alliance at 216-736-7799.

There's still more work to be done in Malls B and C. People left coolers, chairs, beer cans and more.

