Players use social media to offer their perspective of parade - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Players use social media to offer their perspective of parade

Kyrie tossing his hat. (Source: WOIO) Kyrie tossing his hat. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The phones were out Wednesday for the Cavs parade and rally. Social media allows a glimpse into the player's perspective. 

Here's what LeBron James and some of the team had to say on Instagram. 

A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

A video posted by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on

A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

A video posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

MORE: Akron offering free bus service

            It takes 1.3M fans to stop LeBron James

            The funniest tweet about the Cavs parade was about the Browns

            Did Richard Jefferson just come out of retirement after 3 days?

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly