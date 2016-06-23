2nd attempt failed in smash & grab

Someone tried to steal the ATM at the Loan Max for the second time. (Source: WOIO)

If you don't succeed, try again. Thursday morning thieves tried again to smash into a business and swipe the ATM.

The attempt happened at the Loan Max at 6241 Broadway Ave. in Cleveland.

This time they tried to go through the boarded up areas of the store that were damaged in a previous attempt on June 7, 2016.

They got the ATM out of the building, but were not able to haul it away.

