1 killed in house fire, dog revived

BEREA, OH (WOIO) -

One person was killed in a house fire, firefighters said. 

The fire broke out before 11 p.m. Wednesday at 193 Wyleswood Dr. 

Firefighters revived a dog. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

