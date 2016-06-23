Look: 1948 championship parade drew a lot less people to Cleveland

The crowd Wednesday for the Cleveland Cavaliers championship parade was estimated between 1.3 and 1.5 million. That's a significant difference from the turn out in the city for the 1948 Indians champions.

Burt Graeff, a former sports writer at The Plain Dealer, posted a picture from the 1948 event on Facebook. It was estimated that 200,000 people celebrated that day.

