Unedited LeBron James Championship speech

A "boy from Akron" gave a lively speech Wednesday while addressing the million people at the Cavaliers Championship Rally.

The more than 15-minute speech was filled with thanks and gratitude and a few F bombs.

LeBron sounded like he was losing his voice but that didn't stop his cursing during his monologue.

"I'm just one man," he said. The rest you can watch in unedited version of his talk:

LeBron gave praise about each player and what their contributions meant to the team.

In the end, LeBron delivered on his promise to bring a championship home and he did - so say what you like - it was awesome!

