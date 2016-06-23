Friday's Innerbelt update could make it more difficult to leave Cleveland (detours)

First the good news: This is the last span of Innerbelt work before it's complete. Now, the bad news: Canal Road will close under I-90 from 9 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be posted. Police will direct traffic at the intersection of Canal, Robert Lockwood, Columbus and Carter. When Canal Road reopens, there will be a new street alignment to get used to.

Downtown Impacts:

June 23:, East 9th Street will close under I-90 between Carnegie and Orange Avenues from 7 p.m. to midnight. Use Ontario Street instead. The ramp from the George Voinovich Bridge to East 9th will remain open.

Weather permitting, expect off-peak lane closures on both East 9th & Ontario Streets under I-90 weekdays through June. Work will be adjusted to avoid impacts to rush hours and downtown events.

Tremont Impacts: Abbey Avenue remains closed under I-90 until about July 1 as crews set steel overhead. Detour using the new West 14th Street.

