Tristan to sign autographs at Summit Mall

Sunday celebrations of the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA Finals continue Thursday.

This evening, Tristan Thompson will be signing autographs at the Macy's at Summit Mall, in Fairlawn at 6 p.m.

The first 200 customers to buy something $25 or more in officially licensed caps, clothing or tees will get to meet Thompson and have their purchase autographed.

All items autographed have to be purchased at Macy's today.

