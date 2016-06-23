Historic Cleveland building turned into new Drury hotel

Cleveland's former Board of Education building was turned into a new downtown hotel.

The Drury Plaza Cleveland on East 6th Street opened its doors and beds on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting.

The building is from 1931 and took two years to preserve and renovate. The historic details of the old property were maintained as much as possible throughout the renovation process.

Now when entering the hotel, guests walk into a two-story lobby featuring three 12-foot arched windows, a complex marble floor flanked by 18-foot marble columns, and early 20th century-inspired bronze chandelier and two fully repaired Depression-era murals painted in 1931 by Cora Holden.

The hotel has189 guest rooms, and more than 3,900 square feet of event and meeting space.

"We are thrilled to be able to breathe life into such a beautiful, historic property in the center of downtown Cleveland," said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. "My family founded this company more than 40 years ago with the singular goal to provide our guests with clean rooms, friendly service and honest value. We look forward to delivering these principles to our guests and to all the visitors who will soon be descending upon this great city for the upcoming convention."

Drury Hotels Company has been a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system since 1973 with more than 130 hotels in 21 states.

The Plaza is within walking distance from the FirstEnergy Stadium, as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the Cleveland Indians’ Progressive Field and the World Champion Cleveland Cavaliers’ Quicken Loans Arena.

