Take Your Dog to Work Day: A list of pet-friendly happy hour places in Cleveland

It's National Take Your Dog to Work Day June 24 and that's fun and everything ... but, a happy hour is so much better.

After putting in a hard day's work, you and your pooch deserve a "yappy" hour. (You knew that joke was coming.)

Here's a list of pet-friendly places in Cleveland, according to bringfido.com:

Luxe Kitchen

Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Momocho

Fat Cats

Johnny's Downtown

Edison's Pub

Latitude 41N

Scotti's Italian Eatery (Pro-tip: It's cash only.)

Flying Monkey

Town Hall

Platform Beer Co.

McNulty's Bier Mkt

Lava Lounge

Hofbrauhaus

Old Angle Tavern

Kamm's Cafe

Bottlehouse (Cleveland Heights location)

Panini's (Coventry)

Do you know of more dog-friendly places to add to the list? Tweet the location to @cleveland19 with the hashtag #yappyhour and we'll add them!

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.