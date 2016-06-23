Take Your Dog to Work Day: A list of pet-friendly happy hour places in Cleveland

Take Your Dog to Work Day: A list of pet-friendly happy hour pla - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

It's National Take Your Dog to Work Day June 24 and that's fun and everything ... but, a happy hour is so much better.

After putting in a hard day's work, you and your pooch deserve a "yappy" hour. (You knew that joke was coming.)  

Here's a list of pet-friendly places in Cleveland, according to bringfido.com:

  • Luxe Kitchen 
  • Great Lakes Brewing Co.
  • Momocho
  • Fat Cats
  • Johnny's Downtown
  • Edison's Pub
  • Latitude 41N
  • Scotti's Italian Eatery (Pro-tip: It's cash only.) 
  • Flying Monkey
  • Town Hall
  • Platform Beer Co.
  • McNulty's Bier Mkt 
  • Lava Lounge
  • Hofbrauhaus 
  • Old Angle Tavern
  • Kamm's Cafe
  • Bottlehouse (Cleveland Heights location) 
  • Panini's (Coventry) 

Do you know of more dog-friendly places to add to the list? Tweet the location to @cleveland19 with the hashtag #yappyhour and we'll add them! 

