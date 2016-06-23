Incentives offered for groups who register with Sports Force Parks

Construction crews building the new Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center is way ahead of schedule.

The youth sports facility is being built on Cleveland Road, a few miles down the road and across the bay from Cedar Point.

"We're extremely pleased with the progress of Sports Force Parks and its initial reception thus far," said Brian Storm, president and chief executive officer of The Sports Force, Inc. "We are excited about our partnership with Cedar Point and the local community, and look forward to the opportunity to create a world-class tournament experience for teams and their families. The intense interest in the project is all positive not only for Sandusky, but for the entire state of Ohio and the surrounding areas."

Once complete, Sports Force Parks will have ability to host all levels of baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse, combined with professional-level synthetic turf fields and diverse family activities. Feedback from the sports industry has been positive, with interest, bookings and partnerships with noted organizations such as U.S. Lacrosse and more.

A partnership between Sports Force Parks and CASA (Central Alliance Soccer Association) has already been announced.

With 2017 event planning already underway, groups are encouraged to register now for inaugural-year tournaments and take advantage of an added bonus. Sports Force Parks is offering up to $500 off weeklong tournaments for teams that sign up by July 15.

Construction on Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center is scheduled to wrap up this fall.

For more information, including how to book a tournament and multi-day visits to Sports Force Parks, visit sportsforceparkssandusky.com or call 844-737-2757.

The Sandusky park, expected to open for tournament play in March of next year.

