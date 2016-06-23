Hopeful Cleveland Indians, Browns fans RSVP to championship parade on Facebook

It's not official, but someone on Facebook has already planned a championship parade for the Cleveland Indians this November.

"To keep the positive vibe for Cleveland sports, let's start getting ready for a Tribe run to the World Series and winning the whole thing," the event says.

Is it a jinx? Already, more than 1,800 people have said they are going and another 1,400 have said they are interested in attending.

The Indians are currently first in the AL Central at 41-30.

UPDATE: Someone created a Cleveland Browns Super Bowl parade event on Facebook, too.

