Police have great safety tip for parents with kids in crowd

There were 1.3 million people in Cleveland for the Cavs parade and the police department said 45 children were misplaced during the event.

Thankfully, all of the children were reunited with their guardians. While it was a very scary moment, the Cleveland officers really went out of their way to keep the children happy.

The Cavs parade will hardly be the last time children will get lost in a big crowd. A police department in California offered up this tip for parents recently: "Write your phone number on their wrist and cover it with liquid band aid in case you get separated. Also, take a photo of them using your cell phone the morning of the event so you have their clothing, hair style, and up to date photo."

