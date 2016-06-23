Canton Police Department gets new vests for K9s

After the tragic death of K9 Officer Jethro earlier this year, the Canton Police Department has taken steps to protect K9s in the future.

Money received through donations was used to purchase ballistic vests and given to the department K9s Thursday.

The new vests all have the same inscription:

In Memory of K9 Jethro

EOW 1-10-2016

Jethro was killed in the line of duty. He was shot and killed by burglary suspect Kelontre Barefield.

