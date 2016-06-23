Proof Cleveland is great in one amazing Cavs parade photo

Cleveland -- the city that lifts you up figuratively and literally.

In a sea of a million-plus Cavs fans, it was hard for anyone to see the parade and it made visibility even more difficult to those in a wheelchair. But in true Cleveland fashion, fans banded together and lifted this fan up so he could see Kyrie Irving.

Cleveland, you really do rock.

(Photo credit: Ryan Puente)

See more Cavs parade photos here.

