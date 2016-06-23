Cleveland police happy following 'well behaved' Cavs championship parade

Police say Cavs fans were well behaved during the parade. (Source: WOIO)

The streets of downtown Cleveland looked peaceful Thursday compared to the mess left behind by crowds Wednesday during the Cavs championship parade.

"We’d never done that before. That was a first for us," said City of Cleveland Police Department Deputy Chief Ed Tomba.

It was also a first for the 1.3 million people who took over downtown Cleveland for the championship parade.

Hundreds of officers mixed in with the crowd, some officers worked on foot, others rode bikes and horses, but all of them worked to make sure fans stayed under control.

Police said some challenges included the heat and reuniting kids with their parents, but they were happy that the city was filled with positive energy and excitement and that the parade stayed pretty peaceful.

"How well behaved everyone was is a true testament to the people of this great city," said Deputy Chief Tomba.

Walking around downtown Cleveland 19 News spotted fans turning the Free Stamp into bleachers during the parade. People were also seen sitting on top of RTA posts and street signs Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Tomba said officers wanted to let Cavs fans soak in the historic moment.

"We probably would not be happy with that on a normal day, but they got a pass yesterday," he said.

Despite the well-behaved fans, police did make one arrest. A teen girl was shot near Tower City after the festivities ended and police arrested a 15-year-old.

Teen shot in downtown Cleveland

The teen has not been charged in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

