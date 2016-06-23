Woman remembers dad during Westlake Heart Chase

It's a leading cause of death for men and women in United States.

Now a Cleveland woman hopes her loss will help educate others about heart disease, by taking part in a community event.

"The grieving process is truly one of the most difficult processes I've ever experienced in my life," said Brittney Seitz.

Seitz cherishes pictures with her father Hank, now just memories.

"You just never know what tomorrow is going to bring," Seitz said.

64-year-old Hank Kirk died two years ago of a heart attack. It was unexpected.

The loss of her father was devastating, but, in his passing she and her family decided to try to educate others and make a difference by taking part in events hosted by the American Heart Association.

"And just had this energy about life and because of that being something that he instilled in us I can't think of a better way to respond to a situation," added Seitz.

Brittney and her husband Brian along with her mother and others will take part in the Heart Chase at Crocker Park in Westlake this weekend. An event that helps to raise money for awareness and fighting heart disease. Brittney says it's a way to continue to honor her father by helping others.

"I just hope that people can seek out opportunities like heart chase to stay heart healthy and find ways to be proactive in their everyday health. So they don't have to have a short coming," said Seitz.

