There's something off about 'Hugh,' this NE Ohio Panera employee-in-training

A Westlake man got to share a meal and some stories with a Cleveland Cavalier Thursday night.

Bill Ready and his family were this year's big winners in Panera Bread's Matthew Dellavedova Sweepstakes. Proceeds from Dinner with Delly will help the Boys and Girls Club.

Earlier in the evening, Delly was in disguise taking orders at the Panera in Rocky River. Some had no idea that “Hugh,” the employee-in-training, was actually a world champion.

Panera Bread also reunited Delly with cancer survivor Jackie Custer. They met last year at a Prom to Remember for cancer patients when Custer picked Delly as her date. The two have been friends ever since.

Delly will soon head home to Australia to start training for a spot on his country's Olympic team.

He said the 52-year-old championship drought for Cleveland was the motivator the Cavs used to win it all this year.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Dellavedova said. “The parade (was) the craziest thing I will ever see in my life. It was madness and (there was) just so much love from the people of Cleveland … it was unreal.”