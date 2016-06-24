WATCH: President tells JR to put shirt on

You win a world championship then you get a call from the President of the United States -- what a week.

Head coach Tyronn Lue received a phone call Thursday from President Barack Obama. The President called to congratulate Lue and the team on winning the NBA Championship.

He had some comments about the players, but it was his last remark that caught most people's attention.

"Tell J.R. and the rest of the guys to put on a shirt," said President Obama.

When @POTUS calls, you answer.



Watch as Coach Lue receives a ring from the @Whitehouse.https://t.co/m9xkCRCBqf — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 24, 2016

The President invited the team to the White House.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.