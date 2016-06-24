JazzFest brings music to streets of Cleveland

Cleveland, let the party continue.

The 37th annual Tri-C JazzFest brings 18 bands, food and kid-friendly fun to the theater district.

In addition to nine indoor concerts, JazzFest presents two long days of free outdoor concerts on the Scene Stage at Euclid Avenue between East 13th and East 14th streets.

The free performances will take place between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, at U.S. Bank Plaza at Playhouse Square. The artists will play on the Scene Stage and Strassman Insurance Stage.

"The streets at Playhouse Square will feature wall-to-wall music for nearly 24 hours over two days," said Terri Pontremoli, festival director. "I know the dance floor under the chandelier will be jumping."

Tickets for the indoor shows are available through the Playhouse Square Box Office at 216-241-6000.

Other festival activities include the KidBop children's tent with crafts, balloons, face painting and appearances by jazz musicians; cooking demonstrations by local chefs and Tri-C culinary instructors; food trucks; and a Saturday morning yoga session.

Click here for the full schedule.

