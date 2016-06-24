Cavaliers acquire rights to point guard Kay Felder in draft

By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND (AP) - Still in party mode after winning the NBA championship, the Cavaliers spent most of Thursday watching the draft before acquiring the rights to point guard Kay Felder from Atlanta in the second round.

Cleveland sent cash considerations to the Hawks for Felder, selected with the No. 54 overall pick.

Just 5-foot-9, Felder put up some big numbers for Oakland, averaging 24.4 points and an NCAA-leading 9.3 assists last season, when he was named Horizon League player of the year.

Cavs officials could not immediately be reached for comment early Friday. The deal was announced by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum from the league's draft headquarters at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The deal comes a day after the team was honored with a parade.

Cleveland entered this year's draft without any selections, but the club could have a busy summer.

Superstar LeBron James will opt out of his contract, but he's already said he intends to re-sign for next season.

