Things to do in Cleveland this weekend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Things to do in Cleveland this weekend

Tri-City JazzFest begins. (Source: WOIO) Tri-City JazzFest begins. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Here are a few things going on this weekend in northeast Ohio.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24 

Jazz Weekend featuring Mystical Guitar Duo, 3 Amigos- June 24- House of Blues- 9:00 p.m.

Mali Music at House of Blues- June 24- 9:00 p.m.

Tri-C JazzFest - June 24 - June 25 Begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. 

Zac Brown Band - 7 p.m. Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls 

Cleveland Pizza Fest - June 24 - June 26 Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea

Phantom of the Opera- June 24- Playhouse Square at 8:00 p.m.

Special K - June 24 - June 26 

SATURDAY, JUNE 25 

Cleveland Big Wheel Relay- 2:00 p.m.

Rascall Flatts & Kelsea Ballerini 7 p.m. Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls 

Yoga Under the chandelier - 9:30 a.m.

R. Kelly at Wolstein Center 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26 

Bad Company & Joe Walsh - 7p.m. Cuyahoga Falls 

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly