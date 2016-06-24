Cleveland Public Square opens - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

(Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Public Square is open. 

The makeover began in March 2015 and it is now complete. 

The square underwent a $32M transformation project. The square was made over with green spaces, fountains and a space called KeyBank Promenade. 

About 60,000 people travel through the square. The goal was to turn the square into a walkable pedestrian park and get people to stay a while. 

"It's a place I think people have largely avoided or even looked through, and now people are going to come here and enjoy being here," said Jeremy Paris, executive director of Group Plan Commission.

Sustainability was a key consideration in the rebuild of the square. For example, utilities under the plaza are all accessible from outside the square, it won't have to be dug up. If it rains, this pavement is water permeable -- it will be collected underneath and reused. Underground pipes even feed water to the trees.

The official unveiling will be Thursday, June 30. 

