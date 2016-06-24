4 Cavs players make appearances during Championship week

The Cavs players continue to make their way around northeast Ohio.

Four players are scheduled to appear at various locations around the area Friday.

Matthew Dellavedova and Richard Jefferson will make an autograph stop at Dick's in Westlake.

Delly will hold an autograph session Friday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jefferson will hold a session Friday, June 24 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wristbands will be distributed to the first 200 customers and distribution will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday at the respective store locations. Autographs will be restricted to licensed NBA merchandise and player photo cards (cards will be provided).

J.R. Smith and Mo Williams will stop by the pre-grand opening of B & M BBQ in North Randall Friday evening.

The appearance will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 24 at the restaurant's newest location on 21921 Miles Road, near Northfield.

Autographed photos, autographed basketballs and memorabilia will be available for purchase.

