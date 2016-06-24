T-shirt company wants to produce J.R. Smith shirtless shirt

Let's go over the week Cleveland has had. The Cavs won a NBA Championship, 1.3M people came to downtown Cleveland to celebrate and J.R. Smith lost his shirt, apparently forever.

A Cleveland T-shirt company wants to give everyone the J.R. Smith look.

Fresh Brewed Tees wants to mass produce a Smith shirtless shirt. The shirt is an image of all of Smith's tattoos.

The company said they're working with Smith's team about the possibility and hopes to finalize plans to make the shirts.

The last time we saw Smith with a shirt on was when the team arrived at a Vegas night club early Monday morning. Since then no one has seen him in a shirt.

Even the President wants Smith to put his shirt back on. In a congratulatory call Thursday to head coach Tyronn Lue, President Obama ended the call by telling the coach to tell Smith to put his shirt back on.

"Tell everybody and J.R. to put on a shirt, though...walking around without a shirt, for a whole week. Now Shumpert taking off his shirt. Kyrie taking off his shirt. C'mon man," said President Obama.

The team was invited to the White House. Hopefully, Smith will find his shirt by then.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.