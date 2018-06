2016 Fireworks Displays: Check date, time for your community

Here is a list of Fourth of July fireworks displays by county. If you don't see a fireworks display for your city, email the information to AllWOIODigitalContent@RaycomMedia.com.



Ashland County:



Ashland: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Community Stadium (Katherine Ave.)



Loudonville: July 2, 2016 at Dusk at Riverside Park (S. Spring St. & Bustle St.)



Ashtabula County:



Conneaut: July 3, 2016 at 10:00 p.m. at Lakeview Park (480 Lake Road)



Geneva-On-The-Lake: July 4, 2016 at 10:00 p.m. at Golf Course (4902 Al Mraz Dr.)



Cuyahoga County:



Berea: July 4, 2016 at 10:00 p.m. at Coe Lake



Bay Village: July 4, 2016 at 9:45 p.m. at Cahoon Memorial Park---West



Bratenahl: July 3, 2016 at Dusk at Village Park

Cleveland: July 4, 2016 at Dusk (shot from where Lake Erie meets the Cuyahoga River in the Flats)



Independence: July 1, 2016 at Dusk at Elmwood Park (6363 Selig Drive)

Mayfield: July 2, 2016 at Dusk at Progressive Campus II/Mayfield Village Soccer Fields (300 North Commons Blvd).North Olmsted: July 3, 2016 at Dusk at Great Northern Mall (4954 Great Northern Blvd.)



Lakewood: July 4, 2016 at 9:45 p.m. at Lakewood Park



Solon: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Solon Community Park (6679 SOM Center Rd.)



Strongsville: July 4, 2015 at 10:00 p.m. at Foltz Athletic Fields (Foltz Parkway)



Westlake: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Clague Park (Clague Road and Hilliard Blvd.)



Erie County:



Sandusky: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Cedar Point Amusement Park (1 Cedar Point Dr.)



Huron: July 2, 2016, Red White and Blues Bang Fireworks at Huron Boat Basin, 330 Main St. in Huron, Ohio 44839 at dusk



Geauga County:



Bainbridge Township: July 3, 2016 at Dusk at Kenston High School (9500 Bainbridge Rd.)



Chardon: July 2, 2016 at Dusk between Chardon High School and Middle School (151 Chardon Ave.)



Holmes County:



Millersburg: July 2, 2016 at 9:45 p.m. at Downtown Millersburg (1 E. Jackson St.)



Loudonville: July 2, 2016 at Dusk at Riverside Park (S. Spring St. & W. Bustle St.)



Lake County:



Eastlake/Wickliffe: July 4, 2016 at 9:30 p.m. at Classic Park (35300 Vine Street)



Fairport Harbor: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park (301 Huntington Beach Dr.)



Mentor: July 4, 2016 at 9:50 p.m. at Civic Center Park (8500 Civic Center Blvd.)



Willoughby: July 4, 2016 at 9:45 p.m. at South High School (500 Shankland Rd.)



Lorain County:



Avon Lake: July 1, 2016 at Dusk at Weiss Field (33401 Webber Rd.)



Elyria: June 30, 2016 at Dusk at West Park (1200 Foster Ave.)

July 2, 2016 at Dusk at Lorain County Speedway (9100 Leavitt Road)



Lorain: July 3, 2016 at 10:00 p.m. at Black River Landing (421 Black River Lane)



North Ridgeville: July 2, 2016 at Dusk at South Central Park (7565 Avon Belden Road)



Oberlin: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Hamilton Recreation Complex (225 West Hamilton Road)



Wellington: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Hawk Memorial Park (SR 58 and SR 18)



Medina County:



Brunswick: July 2, 2016 at 10:30 p.m. at Brunswick High School (3581 Center Road)



Medina: July 3, 2016 at 9:30 p.m. at Medina Community Recreation Center (855 Weymouth Road)



Valley City: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Mill Stream Park (Maple Street)



Wadsworth: July 3, 2016 at Dusk in Downtown Wadsworth (High Street)



Portage County:



Aurora: July 4, 2016 at 9:45 p.m. at West Pioneer Trail baseball fields

Hiram: July 3, 2016 at 9:30 p.m. at Hiram College Football Field

Kent: July 2, 2016 at 9:45 p.m. at Downtown Kent (Mogadore Road)



Richland County:



Mansfield: July 2, 2016 at Dusk at Charles Mill Lake Park ( 1277A State Route 430)



Ontario: July 2, 2016 at 10:05 p.m. behind the middle school (467 Shelby---Ontario Road)



Stark County:



Alliance: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Silver Park



North Canton: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Dogwood Park (241 7th Street NE)

East Sparta: June 25, 2016 at 10:00 p.m. at Popular Street Ballpark



Jackson: July 27, 2016 at Dusk at Jackson Township North Park (7660 Fulton Dr. NW)



Massillon: July 3, 2016 at Dusk at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium



North Lawrence: July 2, 2016 at Dusk at Campground (13190 Patterson Road)



Summit County:



Akron: July 4, 2016 at 9:45 p.m. at Lock 3 (200 S. Main St.)



Cuyahoga Falls:



-July 2, 2016 at Dusk



-July 3, 2016 at Dusk



-July 4, 2016 at Dusk



Where: Blossom Music Center (1145 West Steels Corners Road)



Fairlawn: July 4, 2016 at 10:00 p.m. at Bicentennial Park (South Smith Road)



Green: June 25, 2016 at 10:15 p.m. at Boettler Park (5300 Massillon Rd.)



Hudson: July 2, 2016 at Dusk at Barlow Farm Park (2100 Barlow Rd.)



Portage Lakes: July 2, 2016 at 9:45 p.m. at Portage Lakes State Park (5031 Manchester Road)



Tuscarawas County:



Mineral City: July 4, 2016 at Dusk at Atwood Lake Park (9500 Lakeview Road NE)



New Philadelphia: July 2, 2016 at 10:00 p.m. at Tuscora Park (161 Tuscora Ave. NW)



Wayne County:



Orrville: July 3, 2016 at 10:15 p.m. at Orr Park (400 North Elm Street)



Wooster: July 4, 2016 at 10:00 p.m. at Soccer Field (Oldman and Burbank)

